This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Nebraska

Mac and cheese has a stellar reputation. For some, it is a classic comfort food and a quick bite during a busy week. For others it is a go-to meal when ordering food at a restaurant. This dish is often topped with seafood, bacon, breadcrumbs, extra cheese, and more! Mac and cheese is often served as a side with meat, bread, and greens, but can be the main course when served in larger quantities. Most restaurants will offer this dish in a dairy-free variation for those with specific needs. Regardless of where and how you choose to enjoy mac and cheese, there is one restaurant in Nebraska that serves it better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best mac and cheese in the entire state can be found at Modern Love located in Omaha. LoveFood recommended trying the Classic Mac & Shews.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best mac and cheese in the entire state:

"Visitors to cozy and casual Modern Love only have good things to say about the plant-based Classic Mac & Shews. The heavenly dish contains creamy cashew "cheese" sauce, crispy tofu "chicken", garlicky sautéed kale, and chives. It’s so satisfying you won't want to go back to non-vegan versions."