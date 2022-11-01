This Texas-Based Eatery Is One Of America's Top 10 Chicken Chains

One Texas-based eatery is among the best chicken restaurants in the entire country.

24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of America's top 10 chicken chains. The website states, "We love our chicken in America. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that we ate about 93.8 pounds of it per person last year."

According to the list, Wingstop is America's 6th-best chicken chain. It originated in Dallas and gained more than $1.21 billion in sales in 2018. The website explains:

"With almost 1,150 units around the U.S., Wingstop experienced a 15.3% sales increase in 2018, over its 2017 number. Wings and fries are the focus of the business, and the chain takes pride in not offering gluten-free, paleo, or vegan options. “We’re not a flavor-of-the-month brand by any stretch,” the company’s CEO, Charlie Morrison, told Restaurant Business earlier this year."

Here are America's top 10 chicken chains, according to 24/7 Wall Street:

Chick-Fil-A KFC Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Zaxby's Bojangles Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits Wingstop Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers El Pollo Loco Church's Chicken Boston Market

Learn more about America's top 10 chicken chains can be found on 24/7 Wall Street's website.