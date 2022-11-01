This Texas City Is Getting Its First Chick-Fil-A!

Bellmead, you're getting your first Chick-fil-A!

The fast food restaurant confirmed its plans to build a new location to KWTX, adding that the city council "is in full support of it." Chick-fil-A said in a statement that it's still "early in the process":

"While we are still early in the process, Chick-fil-A is happy to share that we are actively pursuing our first location in the Bellmead area. We look forward to working through the approval process with the City of Bellmead and are excited by the prospect of joining this community. We hope to have the opportunity to serve new guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality."

This new Chick-fil-A is planned for the vacant lot next to the American Bank on the I-35 frontage road. It will break ground sometime in 2023, the news outlet reported.

"This is a great location. It’s a good intersection, it’s very busy and well maintained, and at the City, we can offer water and sewer, which is what everybody is looking for. It doesn’t hurt that we have one of the lowest tax rates in the county, either," Bellmead City Manager Yost Zakhary told KWTX.

Chick-fil-A is also planning to open another new location in Cibolo, the city's first. Construction is expected to commence on July 10, 2023 with a completion date of December 14, 2023. The 4,876-square-foot chicken joint will be located at Cibolo Valley Drive and Borgfeld Road.