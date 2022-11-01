This Texas City Is Getting Its First H-E-B & It's Opening Very, Very Soon

By Dani Medina

November 1, 2022

Photo: H-E-B

Willis, you're getting your first H-E-B!

The Texas-based grocery chain is gearing up for its grand opening on Wednesday (November 2) at 6 a.m., according to the Houston Chronicle. The 100,000-square-foot grocery store will be located at 12350 I-45 North in the Willis Shopping Center. More than 400 jobs will become available as a result of the new H-E-B location.

The Willis H-E-B location is just one of several new locations the grocery chain has planned to open in Texas. Bridgeland in Harris County is also getting its first H-E-B in 2024, located at the intersection of Bridgeland Creek Parkway and Summit Point Crossing, just 30 miles from downtown Houston. A north Fort Worth location is also planned for 2024.

Here's a look at the list of H-E-B stores under construction in Dallas/Fort Worth, according to WFAA:

  • Allen: E. Exchange Parkway and N. Greenville Avenue (expected to open late 2023)
  • McKinney: Northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway (expected to open late 2023)
  • Plano: Spring Creek Parkway and Preston Road (Opening Date: Nov. 2, 2022)
  • Mansfield: Corner of U.S. 287 and East Broad Street (groundbreaking is expected in early 2023)
  • Fort Worth ("H-E-B Alliance"): Northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive (groundbreaking will be held on Nov. 16; expected to open in 2024)

Here's a look at where H-E-B has purchased land, but hasn't yet publicly confirmed locations:

  • 4101 W. Wheatland Rd. (Dallas)
  • 632 N. Beckley (Dallas)
  • 5204 S. Buckner Blvd. (Dallas)
  • 3927 Bowser Ave. (Dallas)
  • 845 Interstate-35E (DeSoto)
  • 700 Farm Road 544 (Murphy)
  • 6325 W. Bailey Boswell Rd. (Fort Worth)
  • 200 E. Bonds Ranch Rd. (Fort Worth)
  • 6599 McCart Ave. (Fort Worth)
  • 8600 Quail Valley Dr. (Fort Worth)
  • 9200 Legacy Dr. (Frisco)
  • 2210 W. University Dr. (Denton)
