Eerie Photos Show Fog Completely Overtaking One Texas City

A thick fog enveloped Dallas on Wednesday morning (November 2nd). WFAA reported that the fog made Downtown Dallas nearly invisible, even from as close as the Margaret McDermott Bridge.

Some creepy photos show how eerie the blanket of fog looked as it overtook the city. WFAA content editor Itzel Hernandez took some photos, which showed a whole lot of nothing.Typically drivers get a nice view of the city, including Reunion Tower. The photo shows nothing beyond the bridge.

According to WFAA meteorologist Greg Fields, there was a dense fog advisory in Dallas- Fort Worth until 10 a.m.

