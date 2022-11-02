Illinois Bus Crash Kills Brother, Sister

An SUV crashed into an elementary school bus on Monday afternoon in Campton Hills, resulting in the death of two siblings. According to ABC7, the fatal crash occurred at 3:45 p.m off of Empire road. The bus was carrying 31 students from Lilly Lake Elementary School, none of which were injured in the accident.

ABC7 mentioned that there were four people in the Lexus SUV when it crashed into the back of the school bus. The 18-year-old driver of the car was taken to a local hospital following the crash due to sustaining minor injuries. A 17-year-old girl riding in the back seat of the SUV was taken to Lurie Children’s hospital by helicopter due to critical injuries. ABC7 detailed 20-year-old Grace Diewald to be sitting in the front passenger seat, and 19-year-old Emil Diewald to be sitting in the back of the car when the crash occurred. Both siblings were pronounced dead on the scene as a result of fatal injuries sustained in the crash.

No information has been provided regarding the identity or the condition of the other two people in the car that were taken to the hospital. ABC7 mentioned that Grace and Emil were the only two children in their family.