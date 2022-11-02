November 2 In Hip-Hop History: TakeOff Drops His Solo LP 'The Last Rocket'

Despite the mixed reviews the album received, TakeOff's solo album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Two of the more popular songs on the project, "Last Memory" and "Casper," landed on the Billboard Hot 100 as well.



TakeOff's album arrived a few weeks after Quavo released his solo debut Quavo Huncho. A few months later Offset released his debut solo album Father of 4. After the pandemic hit, Migos returned with their fourth LP Culture III, which features some of Takeoff's best verses on "Avalanche," "Having My Way" and more.



After he delivered his solo album, TakeOff teamed up with Quavo to drop their joint album Only Built For Infinity Links in 2022. The album was out for only a few weeks before Take was tragically shot and killed outside of a bowling alley in Houston.



Relive TakeOff's only solo album by pressing play below.