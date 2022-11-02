This Is Colorado's Best Foodie Destination

Do you love trying new restaurants, checking out local ice cream shops, and knowing the best places for specials and happy hours? Congratulations, you're a foodie! You're typically the one to plenty of eateries on a list whenever you're visiting different towns, cities, and states.

For those looking to bookmark more restaurants and shops, look no further than Eat This, Not That! The website found the No. 1 place in every state for people who stay on the hunt for amazing food.

According to the website, Edelweiss German Restaurant is Colorado's top foodie destination! Here's why writers chose this European restaurant:

"This family-owned restaurant offers authentic German cuisine that has been passed down from generation to generation. Edelweiss has more than 4,000 Google reviews averaging at 4.6 stars, so you know that it's a hotspot for both tourists and locals alike. The restaurant is decorated with genuine German memorabilia and is made to feel like a cozy cottage. Naturally, some bratwurst and a pint of German beer are a must."