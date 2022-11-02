This Restaurant Serves The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich In Illinois

Grilled cheese is an American delicacy. In its most basic form, this dish is crafted with bread and cheese. Throughout the years, the simple, yet satisfying staple has been served in many different and creative ways. Some of these sandwiches are made with meat and vegetables, while others feature mac and cheese and complimentary garnishes. Grilled cheese sandwiches served in any form are often accompanied by a hearty bowl of tomato soup, and the pairing is iconic. Despite your preference and the many options that are available, there is one restaurant in Illinois that serves this item better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best grilled cheese sandwich in all of Illinois can be found at Cheesie's Pub and Grub in Chicago. LoveFood recommended ordering The OG.

Here is what Lovefood detailed about the delicious dish:

"A grilled cheese restaurant. We repeat: a grilled cheese restaurant. Chicagoans are famously ravenous, which is why the city has such a rich and eclectic food scene. Cheesie’s always offers a grilled cheese of the month, while regulars include a mozzarella-based sandwich and one with mac ‘n’ cheese. The OG is, of course, the best. A blend of American and Cheddar cheeses in extra-thick Texas toast and with tomato soup to dip it in, this is comfort food at its most delicious."