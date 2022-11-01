Illinois Home Designed Like A Large Office Building For Sale

A home was just put on the market in Illinois that looks almost identical to an office building. Zillow Gone Wild called it, "the perfect work from home office," due to its design and functionality. The home was built in 1996 and has been for sale on Zillow for 129 days.

The unique property sits on 45 acres of beautiful land and features 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and an 8-car garage. Also included in the listing is a gazebo set apart with a wooden walkway through the landscape, guest house, pool, and tennis courts. According to the Zillow listing, the property is selling for $2,999,900.

Here is what Edward Lukasik of RE/MAX detailed about the listing:

"Simply put, ITS PARADISE!! Own your own piece of tranquility and seclusion in this spectacular 45-acre estate in St Charles. The scenic 1/2 mile driveway takes you to the stunning gated entry. Enormous circle driveway accented by a center fountain. Vast gardens and foliage developed by Japanese landscape artist Hoichi Kuisu. More than 1000 trees in this heavily wooded wonderland- an impressive venue for entertaining. This home offers 13,805 sq ft of living space. Captivating great room with soaring 25 ft ceilings. Chefs dream kitchen features a center island, breakfast bar seating, tons of cabinetry and a garden atrium."

See photos of the property in the listing.