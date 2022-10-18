WATCH: Illinois Resident Captures Video Of 'Unusual Visitor' In Backyard

The resident was able to get a photo of the emu next to their dog pen in the backyard. Another resident was able to capture a video while driving down the street when the emu came charging by. The video shows the emu speeding onto the road right in front of the car and running into the next lawn before fading off into the distance.

UPI mentioned that this specific emu ran from the resident's backyard before animal control could get there to capture it. The emu remains on the loose with two others yet to be accounted for as the search continues.