Avril Lavigne And YUNGBLUD Yearn For Each Other In 'I'm A Mess' Video

By Katrina Nattress

November 3, 2022

Photo: Tom Pallant

Last week, Avril Lavigne and YUNGBLUD teased their new collaboration "I'm a Mess" with a clip of the English rocker chopping off the pop punk queen's hair. Now fans get to see the finished product, as Lavigne rocks a bob cut in the single's music video. The clip, which was shot in Los Angeles and London, shows the singers yearning for each other from different sides of the world as they sing “But I know I’m a mess, I’m a mess/ When we’re not together/ Such a wreck, such a wreck/ I hope it’s not forever/ Will I see you again?” in the song's chorus. blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and producer John Feldmann also lend their talents to the catchy pop punk ballad that YUNGBLUD described as “full on ‘lookin out the window of your parents’ car pretendin’ you’re in a music video’ vibes.”

Watch the "I'm a Mess" video below.

"I'm a Mess" is Lavigne's first new music since releasing Love Sux earlier this year. YUNGBLUD also released new music recently, dropping his self-titled third album in September. He's currently touring the UK and Europe and plans to circle back to North America for an extensive tour early next year.

YUNGBLUDAvril Lavigne
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.