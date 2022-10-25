Watch YUNGBLUD Chop Off Avril Lavigne's Hair To Tease Upcoming Collab

Avril Lavigne needs a beer after getting her hair cut by a fellow rocker. On Tuesday, October 25th, the pop-punk legend shared a video of herself getting her hair chopped off by YUNGBLUD. The video shows Lavigne sitting below the English singer, telling someone off-camera, "I need a beer!"

YUNGBLUD then proceeds to chop off a chunk of her hair which has streaks of orange at the bottom. Lavigne's jaw drops as she watches him cut off her hair. "I'm gonna cut it into a bob for you," he explains. He then moves on to the other side and Lavigne stands up to get a look at his handiwork.