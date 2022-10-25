Watch YUNGBLUD Chop Off Avril Lavigne's Hair To Tease Upcoming Collab
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 25, 2022
Avril Lavigne needs a beer after getting her hair cut by a fellow rocker. On Tuesday, October 25th, the pop-punk legend shared a video of herself getting her hair chopped off by YUNGBLUD. The video shows Lavigne sitting below the English singer, telling someone off-camera, "I need a beer!"
YUNGBLUD then proceeds to chop off a chunk of her hair which has streaks of orange at the bottom. Lavigne's jaw drops as she watches him cut off her hair. "I'm gonna cut it into a bob for you," he explains. He then moves on to the other side and Lavigne stands up to get a look at his handiwork.
It looks like YUNGBLUD left a lot of hair in the back but the video cuts off before we can see the finished look. Fans were excited to see the two artists together as they await their highly-anticipated collaboration "I'm A Mess."
YUNGBLUD also took to TikTok after the video was posted on Instagram to get fans even more excited. "SOMETHNGS COMING," he wrote adding the black heart and scissor emojis.
Last month, Avril shared her 20-year-long discography of hits at the iHeartRadio Musical Festival Las Vegas on Saturday, September 24th. After performing at the Daytime Stage earlier in the day, Avril kicked off her set on the main stage with one of her biggest hits including "Girlfriend," "My Happy Ending," "Sk8er Boi," and more.
@yungblud
#duet with @Avril Lavigne SOMETHNGS COMING 🖤✂️🖤#imamess♬ original sound - Avril Lavigne