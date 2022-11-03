Jennifer Lawrence Regrets Not Taking Adele's Advice About This Movie Role

Jennifer Lawrence wishes she'd taken Adele's advice about one of her 2016 movie roles. During an interview with The New York Times this week, the actress revealed that the powerhouse vocalist actually advised her against participating in the sci-fi romance Passengers.

"Adele told me not to do it!" Lawrence said. "She was like, ‘I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies.' I should have listened to her." The actress went on to acknowledge that the film was not well-received by fans and critics. "I was like, ‘Oh no, you guys are here because I'm here, and I'm here because you're here," she said. "Wait, who decided that this was a good movie?'"

She also recalled that she stopped listening to her gut during that time in her career. "Everything was like a rebound effect. I was reacting, rather than just acting."

Last month, Lawrence spoke out about her experience after The Hunger Games series catapulted her to mainstream success.

"I think I lost a sense of control. Between The Hunger Games coming out and winning the Oscar [for 2012’s Silver Lining Playbook], I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision," she said at the London Film Festival's "Screen Talk" series while promoting her new movie Causeway. "When I reflect now, I can’t think of those following years, [because there was] just a loss of control.” Lawrence also admitted she still hasn't processed winning an Academy Award at the age of 22. "I keep thinking 'when will it hit me?' I don't think it ever will."