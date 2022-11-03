The Story Of The Mysterious 'Chupacabra' At Texas Zoo Isn't Over Yet

It's been over five months since the Amarillo Zoo first reported a strange and mysterious creature outside its gates. Remember it? It looked like a "person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night" or a "large coyote on its hind legs."

The zoo also hypothesized it was a chupacabra, which brings us here, to today.

The legend of the chupacabra started in the 1900s, with its first sightings reported in Puerto Rico. These animals are said to kill livestock and drink the blood of goats. "It looks very bizarre. You see one at night at dusk or dawn; it’s probably a pretty scary-looking creature," Texas A&M veterinarian Terry Hensley told KEYE.

A team of researchers at Texas A&M University is looking into this legend and wants to get to the bottom of it.