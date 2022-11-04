Goth Castle, Complete With Blood-Red Bedroom, For Sale In Wisconsin

Calling all goths: we may have just found the perfect home for you. That is, if you have $1.1 million to spare.

This 5,611 square-foot goth castle is currently on the market in Hudson. It has seven bedrooms (one of which is decked out in blood-red from floor to ceiling) and four bathrooms, as well as a swimming pool, hot tub and movie theater roo.

Here's what the property's Zillow listing has to say about the home:

"Welcome home! One block from St. Croix River, this majestic home boasts 7 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms in historic downtown Hudson. The current use is Licensed Airbnb, but can easily be converted to a stately residence, or owner-occupied rental. Greeted by a gorgeous staircase and original 6ft stained glass windows in turret/2nd-floor reading nook. Main floor, two full kitchens with informal dining, formal dining, and living space with built-ins and fireplace, main floor family room with original woodwork. 4 bedrooms on the second level and 3 bedrooms on the third level with a movie theater room. Enormous owner's suite with en-suite bath, walk-in closet, and laundry. Relax in the hot tub or swimming pool in the backyard, or enjoy the covered front porch only blocks from the excitement of downtown Hudson!"

Check out some photos of the Wisconsin home fit for a cute little vampire family below.