Harry Styles Los Angeles Love On Tour Show Rescheduled

Due to an unknown band illness, Harry Styles' Love On Tour Friday night show at The Kia Forum has been moved to Sunday, November 6th. According to a tweet shared by The Kia Forum, "all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date."

"Out of an abundance of caution, tomorrow’s Harry Styles show on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Kia Forum has been rescheduled to Sunday, November 6, 2022 due to band illness. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date," the tweet read. The forum went on to detail that, "All additional show dates will play as scheduled. An email from Ticketmaster will be sent directly to ticket holders with more info."