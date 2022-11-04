Harry Styles Los Angeles Love On Tour Show Rescheduled
By Logan DeLoye
November 4, 2022
Due to an unknown band illness, Harry Styles' Love On Tour Friday night show at The Kia Forum has been moved to Sunday, November 6th. According to a tweet shared by The Kia Forum, "all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date."
"Out of an abundance of caution, tomorrow’s Harry Styles show on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Kia Forum has been rescheduled to Sunday, November 6, 2022 due to band illness. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date," the tweet read. The forum went on to detail that, "All additional show dates will play as scheduled. An email from Ticketmaster will be sent directly to ticket holders with more info."
Out of an abundance of caution, tomorrow’s Harry Styles show on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Kia Forum has been rescheduled to Sunday, November 6, 2022 due to band illness. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/EZKdb0rlMf— The Kia Forum (@thekiaforum) November 4, 2022
This is the second time within the last few months that a Love On Tour show has been moved to a different date for reasons of band illness. A show scheduled for October 6th at The United Center in Chicago was rescheduled for October 10th last month. According to Variety, despite the date change, Ben Harper will still be opening the newly rescheduled show on Sunday. Variety also mentioned that just last weekend, Harry participated in Halloween during a show in Los Angeles by dressing up as Danny Zuko from Grease.