Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Pack On The PDA During Date Night In NYC

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde recently stepped out in New York City where they packed on some rare PDA during a date night out.

The couple hit the town on Thursday (September 22), hot off the end of Styles' successful 15-show run at Madison Square Garden and the release of their new film Don't Worry Darling. In photos obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Wilde can be seen wearing jeans and white shirt with a black blazer layered on top while Styles sported dark-colored pants and a white jacket with peaches on the front and back.

Styles and Wilde, who tend to keep the PDA to a minimum, were captured in a sweet embrace and sharing a passionate kiss while on the street. Another photo shows the pair walking along a busy sidewalk with Styles' arm draped across Wilde's shoulders.

The rare display also seemingly squashes rumors that the pair, who have been romantically linked since late 2020, have hit a rough patch in their relationship. During Don't Worry Darling's premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Styles and Wilde appeared to keep their distance from each other on the red carpet, always keeping another cast members between them.

Despite the speculation of their split, the pair seem to be going strong if their date night is any indication. Wilde was also seen dancing and singing along at Styles' last concert at MSG, where he was surprised with a special honor after the historic run.