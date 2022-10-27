Harry Styles has dropped the music video for the song "Music For a Sushi Restaurant," from his most recent album Harry's House. The strange video follows Styles as a half-human, half-octopus-looking creature complete with a tail full of tentacles.

After being caught, Styles is taken to Gill's Lounge, a sushi restaurant that also aired its own ad before the music video premiered on Thursday, October 27th on YouTube. While it seems like the chefs are getting Styles prepared to be eaten, it turns out they're preparing him to perform at their restaurant.