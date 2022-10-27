Harry Styles Rocks A Beard & Tail In 'Music For A Sushi Restaurant' Video
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 27, 2022
Harry Styles has dropped the music video for the song "Music For a Sushi Restaurant," from his most recent album Harry's House. The strange video follows Styles as a half-human, half-octopus-looking creature complete with a tail full of tentacles.
After being caught, Styles is taken to Gill's Lounge, a sushi restaurant that also aired its own ad before the music video premiered on Thursday, October 27th on YouTube. While it seems like the chefs are getting Styles prepared to be eaten, it turns out they're preparing him to perform at their restaurant.
"Music For a Sushi Restaurant" is the third track from Harry's House to get the music video treatment. It follows the "Late Night Talking" music video which was released in July. The video is full of surreal moments including Harry and his live band driving a bed through a busy street, a huge group pillow fight, and a thunderstorm that makes Harry fall through the sky. The album's lead single "As It Was," premiered with a music video back in March.
Harry is currently on tour in support of the massively successful album. His live shows have prompted some strange moments and fan interactions. At one show, Harry found himself being pelted with chicken nuggets by a fan who eventually asked the hitmaker to throw them back into the crowd. Harry was also caught on camera shaking off getting hit in the groin by a bottle on stage. For Love on Tour dates and more information click here.