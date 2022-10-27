Harry Styles Rocks A Beard & Tail In 'Music For A Sushi Restaurant' Video

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 27, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Harry Styles has dropped the music video for the song "Music For a Sushi Restaurant," from his most recent album Harry's House. The strange video follows Styles as a half-human, half-octopus-looking creature complete with a tail full of tentacles.

After being caught, Styles is taken to Gill's Lounge, a sushi restaurant that also aired its own ad before the music video premiered on Thursday, October 27th on YouTube. While it seems like the chefs are getting Styles prepared to be eaten, it turns out they're preparing him to perform at their restaurant.

"Music For a Sushi Restaurant" is the third track from Harry's House to get the music video treatment. It follows the "Late Night Talking" music video which was released in July. The video is full of surreal moments including Harry and his live band driving a bed through a busy street, a huge group pillow fight, and a thunderstorm that makes Harry fall through the sky. The album's lead single "As It Was," premiered with a music video back in March.

Harry is currently on tour in support of the massively successful album. His live shows have prompted some strange moments and fan interactions. At one show, Harry found himself being pelted with chicken nuggets by a fan who eventually asked the hitmaker to throw them back into the crowd. Harry was also caught on camera shaking off getting hit in the groin by a bottle on stage. For Love on Tour dates and more information click here.

Harry Styles
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.