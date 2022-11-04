Taylor Swift Adds Even More Shows To 'The Eras Tour'
By Sarah Tate
November 4, 2022
Taylor Swift is going to be seeing even more of her fans' "beautiful faces" after adding several more shows to her upcoming "The Eras Tour."
The "Anti-Hero" singer first announced earlier this week she was hitting the road in 2023 for the U.S. leg of the tour that, instead of focusing on just one album, will take fans on a journey throughout her career. On Friday (November 4), she took to Twitter to share that eight more shows have been added to the tour, including additional dates in cities already scheduled for at least one show" Tampa, Nashville, Los Angeles, Seattle, Philadelphia, Foxborough, Santa Clara and East Rutherford.
"UM. Looks like I'll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected..." she wrote in the surprise announcement.
UM. Looks like I’ll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected… we’re adding 8 shows to the tour 😆https://t.co/KFuqvr0hhO pic.twitter.com/4LTYSnwKJO— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 4, 2022
The Eras Tour will also feature special guests Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and OWENN at select dates.
Here are all the current dates for the upcoming tour, including the eight new shows just added:
- March 18: Glendale, Arizona
- March 25: Las Vegas, Nevada
- April 1: Arlington, Texas
- April 2: Arlington, Texas
- April 14: Tampa, Florida
- April 15: Tampa, Florida
- April 22: Houston, Texas
- April 28: Atlanta, Georgia
- April 29: Atlanta, Georgia
- May 5: Nashville, Tennessee
- May 6: Nashville, Tennessee
- May 12: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- May 13: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- May 14: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- May 19: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- May 20: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- May 21: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- May 26: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- May 27: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- May 28: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- June 2: Chicago, Illinois
- June 3: Chicago, Illinois
- June 10: Detroit, Michigan
- June 17: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- June 24: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- July 1: Cincinnati, Ohio
- July 8: Kansas City, Missouri
- July 15: Denver, Colorado
- July 22: Seattle, Washington
- July 23: Seattle, Washington
- July 28: Santa Clara, California
- July 29: Santa Clara, California
- August 3: Los Angeles, California
- August 4: Los Angeles, California
- August 5: Los Angeles, California
Presale registration for tickets ends November 9.