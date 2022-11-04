Taylor Swift Adds Even More Shows To 'The Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift is going to be seeing even more of her fans' "beautiful faces" after adding several more shows to her upcoming "The Eras Tour."

The "Anti-Hero" singer first announced earlier this week she was hitting the road in 2023 for the U.S. leg of the tour that, instead of focusing on just one album, will take fans on a journey throughout her career. On Friday (November 4), she took to Twitter to share that eight more shows have been added to the tour, including additional dates in cities already scheduled for at least one show" Tampa, Nashville, Los Angeles, Seattle, Philadelphia, Foxborough, Santa Clara and East Rutherford.

"UM. Looks like I'll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected..." she wrote in the surprise announcement.