Wallaby Found Wandering Around In Michigan, Police Searching For Owner
By Taylor Linzinmeir
November 4, 2022
A wallaby is currently on the loose in Michigan, according to a news release.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office urged residents yesterday (November 3) to be on the lookout for the animal, which has recently been spotted wandering around Bedford Township in recent days.
"The issue with the wallaby has been reported to the USDA," the release states." In addition, they were consulted in order to determine any risk to public health that may result from this animal roaming freely in our community. We are happy to announce the USDA has informed us that the wallaby is not a threat to public safety as it will not approach humans, dogs, or other domestic animals."
Police are also currently searching for the wallaby's owner. They asked anyone with any information regarding the exotic animal's owner to report the information directly to the USDA at https://www.usda.gov/. If anyone happens to see the wallaby, they are urged to please contact Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office also noted the residents should not approach the animal.
Although wallabies tend not to show aggression towards humans, they may see someone getting too close as a threat, according to the Queensland Government department of environment and science. Wallabies that are used to being fed may approach people expecting food. However, when there is none, they might become aggressive.