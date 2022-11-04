Wallaby Found Wandering Around In Michigan, Police Searching For Owner

A wallaby is currently on the loose in Michigan, according to a news release.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office urged residents yesterday (November 3) to be on the lookout for the animal, which has recently been spotted wandering around Bedford Township in recent days.

"The issue with the wallaby has been reported to the USDA," the release states." In addition, they were consulted in order to determine any risk to public health that may result from this animal roaming freely in our community. We are happy to announce the USDA has informed us that the wallaby is not a threat to public safety as it will not approach humans, dogs, or other domestic animals."