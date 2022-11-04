WATCH: Bear Jumps On Top Of Counter For Cookies At Popular California Café

A bear in pursuit of a cookie jar followed the smell of pastries all the way into a South Lake Tahoe café on Thursday afternoon. According to KCRA, the bear broke into the Nestlé Toll House Café at Heavenly Village with one thing on its mind: the cookies on top of the counter. An employee working in the café at the time of the break-in was able to safely capture video of the incident. In the video, viewers can see the bear climbing on top of the counter and eating the cookies.

KCRA mentioned that police were able to safely lead the bear off of the counter, out of the store, and back down the sidewalk to its natural habitat. Though bears bring potential danger to any situation, this bear left the scene peacefully without bringing harm to employees or customers when it entered the cafe.