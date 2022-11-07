Here Are The Best Truck Stop Eats In Arizona

Whether you're traveling through the state or just want the comforting flavors of roadside eats, there are tons of truck stops with great food.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best truck stop eats. The website states, "Hitting the road? You'll probably want to plan some sustenance stops along the way – and if you skip the chains, there are some real unexpected food treasures to be found."

According to the list, the best truck stop eats in Arizona come from Omar's Hi-Way Chef at Tucson Truck Terminal in Tucson. Here's what the website says about the truck stop eats:

"Tucson Truck Terminal – or Triple T as it’s fondly known – is home to Omar’s Hi-Way Chef. It's scooped second place on Food Network’s top truck stops in the country and has also been crowned the best breakfast in Tucson. Order the I-10 Belly Buster (two eggs, two strips of bacon, two sausage patties, two pancakes or French toast and grilled ham) and the signature apple pie which comes with a mountain of ice cream."

The full list of each state's best truck stop eats can be found on LoveFOOD's website.