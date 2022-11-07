Indianapolis Colts Make Sudden Decision On Frank Reich's Future

The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich, the team announced in a news release on Monday (November 7) following an initial report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

"The Colts on Monday parted ways with head coach Frank Reich," the team said in a short statement shared on their official website.

The Colts are coming off three consecutive losses in which they've scored a combined total of 29 points, as well as having benched veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, who the team traded for during the offseason, during that span.

Longtime former Colts All-Pro center Jeff Saturday will take over as the team's interim head coach, team owner Jim Irsay announced on Monday. Saturday, who has contributed as an NFL analyst for ESPN since his retirement in 2013, has no prior NFL head coaching experience.