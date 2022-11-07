Indianapolis Colts Make Sudden Decision On Frank Reich's Future
By Jason Hall
November 7, 2022
The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich, the team announced in a news release on Monday (November 7) following an initial report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"The Colts on Monday parted ways with head coach Frank Reich," the team said in a short statement shared on their official website.
The Colts are coming off three consecutive losses in which they've scored a combined total of 29 points, as well as having benched veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, who the team traded for during the offseason, during that span.
Longtime former Colts All-Pro center Jeff Saturday will take over as the team's interim head coach, team owner Jim Irsay announced on Monday. Saturday, who has contributed as an NFL analyst for ESPN since his retirement in 2013, has no prior NFL head coaching experience.
Source: Frank Reich is fired.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 7, 2022
The Indianapolis Colts have parted ways with head coach Frank Reich.— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 7, 2022
We have named Jeff Saturday interim head coach. pic.twitter.com/GetJtD9yAr— Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) November 7, 2022
Reich, 60, was midway through his fifth seasons in Indianapolis at the time of his termination, having been hired after the Colts' initial hire, now-Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, backed out and returned to his position as the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator at the time.
Reich has a head coaching record of 40-33-1 during his five seasons in Indianapolis, which included making the playoffs during the 2018 and 2020 NFL seasons, finishing second in the AFC South Division standings both times.
The team has, however, fallen short of expectations during each of the past two seasons, which included finishing the 2021 season with a 9-8 record and failing to clinch the playoffs with a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars -- who had the NFL's worst record -- during the final week of the regular season.
Indianapolis began the 2022 season with a tie to the Houston Texans and loss to the Jaguars before winning three of its next four games, which was then followed by its current three-game losing streak.
The Colts will face the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday (November 13).