Selena Gomez Hits Back At Criticism She Snubbed Friend Francia Raisa

By Sarah Tate

November 7, 2022

Selena Gomez is slamming rumors of a feud with friend Francia Raísa after an interview shouting out friends in the industry that some fans claim to have snubbed the How I Met Your Father actress.

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Gomez opened up about her relationships within the music industry, giving special love to longtime friend Taylor Swift whom she called her "only friend" in the industry, per E! News. However, when the outlet shared the quote on social media, Raísa reportedly wrote in a now-deleted comment, "interesting."

The alleged tension was documented by TikTok user Stephanie Tleiji, who gave a breakdown of the events, including noting that Raísa was not mentioned in Gomez' new documentary My Mind & Me. Tleiji also noted that Raísa has unfollowed Gomez on Instagram, but it's unclear when that may have occurred. Gomez caught wind of the video and took to the comments, writing, "Sorry I didn't mention every person I know."

Gomez' alleged slight at Raísa comes nearly five years after the Grown-ish actress donated her kidney to Gomez, who needed a transplant because of her Lupus diagnosis. The pair have been friends for more than a decade and referred to each other as sisters, with Gomez gushing over how "blessed" she was in 2017" after Raísa "gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me."

