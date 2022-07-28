Selena Gomez Shares First TikTok With BFF & Kidney Donor Francia Raisa

The two continued to go through hypothetical scenarios with Francia eventually bringing up, "He's a 10, but he doesn't like dogs." Selena didn't have to think about that one, quickly replying, "No, I'm out." The two friends wrapped up the video with Selena asking, "He's a 10, but he hates your best friend," to which Francia jokingly replies, "I hate her too sometimes." "Honestly, fair enough," Selena said, clearly knowing it was a joke.

In 2017, the How I Met Your Father star donated a kidney to Selena, who was suffering from lupus complications. She recently discussed how she's had to alter her diet since she donated her kidney. "Because I have one kidney functioning and it acts as a filter to my body, I can't consume as much protein. I eat a lot — I know I'm skinny, but I chow down — so that was a very huge concern for me when I talked to the doctor," she told Yahoo Life earlier this month.

Francia and Selena haven't been seen in public together for quite some time, but the two reminded everyone of their longtime friendship during Selena's 30th birthday celebrations over the weekend.