Three Illinoisans Win Big In $1.6 Billion Powerball Drawing

Three Illinoisans won big during Saturday's $1.6 billon Powerball drawing. According to WGN9, no one claimed the billion dollar prize but eight tickets sold in Illinois were worth "tens of thousands of dollars." Three winning Illinois ticket holders are now the lucky recipients of $150,000. In addition to these three winners, five other winners across the state won $50,000 during the weekend Powerball drawing.

WGN9 mentioned that the individuals who won the $150,000 paid $1 extra as a Power Play when purchasing the ticket. They did this before knowing that their ticket would be a winner, but in the chance that it was, the amount won would be tripled. The five winners who took home $50,000 did not pay the extra dollar towards a Power Play. The winning numbers of the Saturday night drawing were "28, 45, 53, 56, 69, and 20 for the Powerball."

All eight winners were able to match a few of the numbers including the Powerball, but not all six. In fact, no one has guessed all of the numbers correctly to win the Powerball since August 3. WGN9 mentioned that the jackpot has now grown to a whopping $1.9 billion for the next drawing on Monday evening.