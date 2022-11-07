WATCH: Hilarious 'Fail' Earns Tennessee Family $20,000

By Sarah Tate

November 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A Tennessee family is $20,000 richer after a hilarious "fail" video took them all the way to America's Funniest Home Videos.

America's Funniest Home Videos has been a place to highlight all the spectacularly funny clips filmed by people around the country since it first began airing in 1989. From clips of young kids being their hilarious selves to adults showing off their inner child, the videos can almost always bring a smile to your face.

A Maryville family can now say that have earned a spot among the best videos featured on the show after Sunday's (November 6) episode included their clip called "Trapped on the Trailer," per WATE. The video was so funny, in fact, that they won $20,000 because of it.

In the video, a man can be seen sitting inside a car on a transport trailer and struggling to get out of the vehicle.

"I'm not sure how this is supposed to work," the woman filming the video can be heard saying as she watches the man attempt to make his way out of the car's sunroof, causing onlookers to giggle.

The man, realizing he can't climb out of the top of the car, then changes tactics to slowly sliding feet first out of the driver's side window, bringing about even more wheezing laughter and even an accidental honk of the horn. He finally makes it out the car, holding up his arms in success with a huge grin on his face.

Check out the video below, shared to WATE.

