Here Are The Best Truck Stop Eats In Colorado

If you're on a road trip, live like truckers and visit a stop if you're getting hungry. These places are like roadside eateries and diners, serving up yummy dishes made to fill you up.

For those curious about these restaurants, look no further than LoveFood. The website found the best truck stop eats in every state: "Hitting the road? You'll probably want to plan some sustenance stops along the way – and if you skip the chains, there are some real unexpected food treasures to be found. Here are the best truck stop roadside eats in every US state."

Colorado's No. 1 truck stop is Johnson's Corner! Writers also explained why they chose this restaurant:

"While traversing the Centennial State, drivers can satisfy their sweet-treat cravings at Johnson’s Corner on the I-25. The cinnamon rolls are said to be 'world-famous' here and the customers seem to agree. Fluffy and dripping with sugary frosting, they’re the ideal pick-me-up for a long-haul journey. Other baked goods include the homemade fruit and cream pies."