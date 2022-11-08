Jay-Z, Jeff Bezos Spotted Together Amid Reported Partnership To Buy Team
By Jason Hall
November 8, 2022
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and hip-hop legend turned entrepreneur Jay-Z were spotted having dinner together in Los Angeles amid their reported potential partnership to purchase the Washington Commanders, TMZ Sports reports.
Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, and Bezos were seen entering Horses on the Sunset Strip -- which is typically closed on Mondays, but was opened privately for the two billionaires -- at around 7:30 p.m., according to the website.
Sources told TMZ Sports that Bezos -- who was accompanied by his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez -- left the restaurant at 9:30 p.m. local time while Carter -- who walked in with business executive Corey Gamble -- stayed until midnight.
Actor and longtime Commanders fan Matthew McConaughey -- who was not spotted at the Los Angeles restaurant -- is also reported to join the ownership group, according to the New York Post.
Carter and Bezos were reported to interested in a partnership to purchase the Washington Commanders, sources with knowledge of the situation told TMZ Sports last Thursday (November 3).
A Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos partnership to buy the Washington Commanders seems to be full throttle ... because Monday night the two billionaires grabbed dinner in LA -- breaking bread for more than two hours. https://t.co/Z0DwNttWJ9— TMZ (@TMZ) November 8, 2022
News of the two billionaires' reported interest came one day after team owners Dan and Tanya Snyder announced they've hired Bank of America Securities to consider "potential transactions" in relation to the franchise.
"Dan and Tanya Snyder and the Washington Commanders announced today that they have hired BoA Securities to consider potential transactions," the Commanders said in a statement re-shared by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones on Wednesday (November 2). "The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL.
Statement from the Commanders says they're considering "potential transactions" pic.twitter.com/2kzruHjw3I— Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) November 2, 2022
Bezos has long been rumored to have interest in purchasing an NFL franchise, specifically the Commanders, amid the ongoing investigation into franchise's alleged toxic workplace culture under Dan Snyder.
Carter previously had a stake in ownership of the Brooklyn Nets before Jay-Z, before launching his sports management company Roc Nation Sports.
The Snyders' announcement came weeks after Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said "there's merit to remove" Snyder as owner of the Commanders during the 2022 Fall NFL Meeting on October 18, making him the first NFL team owner to publicly call for Snyder's removal, Front Office Sports' A.J. Perez reported at the time.
BREAKING: Colts owner Jim Irsay is the first owner to publicly back removal of Dan Snyder as owner of the Commanders.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) October 18, 2022
“I believe there’s merit to remove him as owner.”
The franchise was also reported to be facing a criminal investigation launched by the U.S. attorney's office in the Eastern District of Virginia in relation to allegations that the team "engaged in financial improprieties," ESPN reported on Wednesday (November 2), citing two sources familiar with the situation.
Bezos currently ranks as the second-richest person in the world with an estimated net worth of $151 billion, according to Forbes.
Jay-Z has an estimated net worth of $1.3 billion, according to Forbes.