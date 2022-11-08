Jay-Z, Jeff Bezos Spotted Together Amid Reported Partnership To Buy Team

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and hip-hop legend turned entrepreneur Jay-Z were spotted having dinner together in Los Angeles amid their reported potential partnership to purchase the Washington Commanders, TMZ Sports reports.

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, and Bezos were seen entering Horses on the Sunset Strip -- which is typically closed on Mondays, but was opened privately for the two billionaires -- at around 7:30 p.m., according to the website.

Sources told TMZ Sports that Bezos -- who was accompanied by his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez -- left the restaurant at 9:30 p.m. local time while Carter -- who walked in with business executive Corey Gamble -- stayed until midnight.

Actor and longtime Commanders fan Matthew McConaughey -- who was not spotted at the Los Angeles restaurant -- is also reported to join the ownership group, according to the New York Post.

Carter and Bezos were reported to interested in a partnership to purchase the Washington Commanders, sources with knowledge of the situation told TMZ Sports last Thursday (November 3).