Minnesota Ranked One Of The Best States To Live Off The Grid

It seems more and more people are gravitating to living off the grid. With everything going on in the world, it's natural to want to get away from all of the hustle and bustle of "normal" life. If you're one of these individuals, you might be interested in knowing that the lawn care company LawnStarter recently ranked the best —and the worst— states to live off the grid. Here is the methodology behind their ranking:

"We compared the 50 states based on 23 key factors, such as the cost of farmland, legality of self-generated utilities, and availability of renewable energy. We also considered indicators like climate, phone connectivity, and access to rural hospitals."

So, where exactly did Minnesota rank? We came in at No. 4 with an overall score of 61.25. Ahead of us, Kentucky ranked No. 3 with a score of 63.36, and below us, Oklahoma ranked No. 5 with a score of 61.09. Overall, Iowa came in on top. It has a score of 67.12.

One Minnesota resident, Sarah Lyons, has lived off the grid with her family in Sandstone, Minnesota, for six years. She was not surprised that the state ranked so high. “It’s kind of cool actually, that kind of matches what our experience has been,” Lyons told KSTP 5 News. “The first year we lived without running water or electricity. We had an outhouse that was on the property.”

Check out the full ranking of the best and worst states to live off the grid.