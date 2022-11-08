Ohio Man Accused Of Breaking Into Random Woman's Home, Stealing Her Baby

By Taylor Linzinmeir

November 8, 2022

Child abduction - Concept Photo
Photo: Getty Images

An Ohio man has been accused of breaking into a random woman's home, threatening her and her family, and then taking her 4-month-old baby, according to Hamilton County Court documents. He is now facing charges of burglary and abduction.

Deanthony Smith of Cincinnati allegedly broke into the woman's apartment along Rack Street on October 18, according to Hamilton County Court documents. It does not appear that Smith had any personal connection with the victim, as prosecutors said he targeted the woman by random.

After allegedly prying open a window to get inside the apartment, he threatened the woman and her three children, according to prosecutors. Then, Smith ripped a 4-month-old child straight out of the woman's arms and took off with the infant.

Cincinnati police were informed of the situation and were fortunately able to get the baby back from Smith, according to Hamilton County Court documents. The child has since been reunited with his mother. There is no word on the child's condition at the time of this writing.

Smith is currently being held on a $30,000 bond, according to Hamilton County Court records. His arraignment is scheduled for November 10. No further information regarding the case has been revealed at this time.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.