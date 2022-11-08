Previously Undefeated Boxer In Coma After 12th-Round Knockout In Minnesota

By Taylor Linzinmeir

November 8, 2022

Man hand wrapped in boxing bandages
Photo: Getty Images

A boxer is reportedly in a coma after a 12th-round knockout Saturday (November 5) at the Armory in Minneapolis, according to Bring Me The News.

David Morell Jr. knocked out previously unbeaten Aidos Yerbossynuly of Kazakhstan on Saturday. In a fan-recorded video, Yerbossynuly can be seen struggling to walk by the end of the match. In fact, Morell Jr. had to help Yerbossynuly walk to his corner of the ring.

Following the conclusion of the fight, Yerbossynuly was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center. As of the time of this writing, he is still there. One of Yerbossynuly's assistant trainers confirmed the fighter was placed in a medically induced coma on Sunday following surgery.

Premier Boxing Champions and TGB promotions gave a joint statement to Bring Me The News. "Representatives of TGB Promotions and PBC are on the ground in Minneapolis with Aidos’ team and we are monitoring the situation closely," the said. "Out of respect for he and his family’s privacy, we can’t share any details but we ask the boxing community to keep him in its thoughts and prayers."

In addition, Morrell Jr. shared a tweet regarding Yerbossynuly on Monday afternoon, saying "you'll ... be in my prayers" and shared a hope that he recovers quickly.

