Previously Undefeated Boxer In Coma After 12th-Round Knockout In Minnesota

A boxer is reportedly in a coma after a 12th-round knockout Saturday (November 5) at the Armory in Minneapolis, according to Bring Me The News.

David Morell Jr. knocked out previously unbeaten Aidos Yerbossynuly of Kazakhstan on Saturday. In a fan-recorded video, Yerbossynuly can be seen struggling to walk by the end of the match. In fact, Morell Jr. had to help Yerbossynuly walk to his corner of the ring.

Following the conclusion of the fight, Yerbossynuly was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center. As of the time of this writing, he is still there. One of Yerbossynuly's assistant trainers confirmed the fighter was placed in a medically induced coma on Sunday following surgery.