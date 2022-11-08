Snow, Heavy Rain In The Forecast For These Southern California Counties

Parts of Southern California are currently enduring Winter storm conditions including "significant" rain, strong winds, and snow in regions of higher elevation. According to NBCLA, Orange and Los Angeles Counties could see rain for three days straight this week, and some forecasters think it will be "too much" for the region.

"We're getting some beneficial rain," forecaster Belen De Leon of NBCLA shared, "The problem is we're getting too much of it at once."

"Good morning! It’s day 1 of our 3 day winter storm. Today will be showery with the heaviest rain expected on Tuesday. Flood watches have been issued near recent burn scars. Be safe and slow down on the roads. @nbcla @LynetteRomero @AdrianNBCLA #todayinLA #CAwx #LArain," De Leon tweeted.