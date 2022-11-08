Snow, Heavy Rain In The Forecast For These Southern California Counties
By Logan DeLoye
November 8, 2022
Parts of Southern California are currently enduring Winter storm conditions including "significant" rain, strong winds, and snow in regions of higher elevation. According to NBCLA, Orange and Los Angeles Counties could see rain for three days straight this week, and some forecasters think it will be "too much" for the region.
"We're getting some beneficial rain," forecaster Belen De Leon of NBCLA shared, "The problem is we're getting too much of it at once."
"Good morning! It’s day 1 of our 3 day winter storm. Today will be showery with the heaviest rain expected on Tuesday. Flood watches have been issued near recent burn scars. Be safe and slow down on the roads. @nbcla @LynetteRomero @AdrianNBCLA #todayinLA #CAwx #LArain," De Leon tweeted.
Good morning! It’s day 1 of our 3 day winter storm. Today will be showery with the heaviest rain expected on Tuesday. Flood watches have been issued near recent burn scars. Be safe and slow down on the roads. @nbcla @LynetteRomero @AdrianNBCLA #todayinLA #CAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/Ol7jsYdPCp— Belen De Leon (@BelenNBCLA) November 7, 2022
NBCLA mentioned that Southern California could see four inches of rain in total this week. Conditions for snow are possible at elevations of 6,500 to 7,000 feet. These regions could see up to 20 inches of snow. Temperatures will be colder than normal throughout Southern California as the Winter storm cell remains. There is a possibility of daytime temperatures in Los Angles reaching the 40 degree range. NBCLA noted that that temperatures in the Antelope Valley will see overnight temperatures below freezing for most of the week.