Members of Aaron Carter's family don't believe his recent death was intentional despite fans' growing suspicion he may have taken his own life. According to TMZ, family sources said he had a lot he was looking forward to. He and his ex Melanie Martin were also reportedly in a really good place in their relationship for the first time in a while.

TMZ reports that fans on social media have theories that Aaron may have died by suicide using one of his last posts that read, "LOVE YALL STAY BLESSED STAY SAFE. ENJOY THE HOLIDAYS." Fans think the message was Aaron's way of saying he wasn't going to make it to the holidays and was planning on taking his own life.

However, family sources that talked to TMZ think that theory couldn't be further from the truth. The rapper was apparently looking forward to the holiday and planned on spending time with Melanie and their young son Prince. He also set up appointments with a family counselor and social worker in hopes of becoming a more involved parent.

Law enforcement also told TMZ they did not find a suicide note at the scene of Aaron's death. While his cause of death has not yet been confirmed, evidence suggests he died by accident.

The 34-year-old was found dead in the bathtub of his California home on Saturday, November 5th. Carter's longtime friend recalled his concerning appearance before his death. “He looked terrible. He lost so much weight. He was not acting normal. His mind was not there,” he said. “I heard he’s taking a lot of medication, not specifically illegal drugs, but he was on a lot of medication.”