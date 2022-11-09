Latest On Kyler Murray's Injury Status
By Jason Hall
November 9, 2022
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was ruled out of Wednesday's (November 9) practice due to a hamstring injury, according to the team's estimated injury report via NFL.com.
Murray is reportedly considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's (November 13) NFC West Divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
"#AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray is considered day-to-day with his hamstring injury, source said. Not nothing. But not catastrophic. Stay tuned this week," Rapoport tweeted.
Murray has thrown for 2,168 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions on 240 of 360 passing, while also recording 359 yards and two touchdowns on 59 rushing attempts in 2022.
The Cardinals currently have a 3-6 record through their first nine games of the season and rank last in the division standings.
#AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray is considered day-to-day with his hamstring injury, source said. Not nothing. But not catastrophic. Stay tuned this week.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2022
Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension -- which will begin in 2024 and run through the 2028 season -- with the Cardinals this past offseason.
The former Heisman Trophy winner was selected by Arizona at No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award during his first season and earning Pro Bowl selections in 2020 and 2021.
Murray has thrown for 13,648 yards, 82 touchdowns and 40 interceptions on 1,297 of 1,941 passing, as well as recording 2,145 yards and 22 touchdowns on 373 rushing attempts.