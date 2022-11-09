Latest On Kyler Murray's Injury Status

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was ruled out of Wednesday's (November 9) practice due to a hamstring injury, according to the team's estimated injury report via NFL.com.

Murray is reportedly considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's (November 13) NFC West Divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

"#AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray is considered day-to-day with his hamstring injury, source said. Not nothing. But not catastrophic. Stay tuned this week," Rapoport tweeted.

Murray has thrown for 2,168 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions on 240 of 360 passing, while also recording 359 yards and two touchdowns on 59 rushing attempts in 2022.

The Cardinals currently have a 3-6 record through their first nine games of the season and rank last in the division standings.