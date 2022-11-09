Pat McAfee And Wife Samantha Share Huge Announcement

Former NFL punter turned sports broadcaster Pat McAfee and his wife, Samantha, announced they're expecting their first child in a post shared on social media Wednesday (November 9) morning.

Samantha, who had previously revealed that she had gone through two lost pregnancies, detailed the couple's lengthy In vitro fertilization journey, along with a photo of a bassinet holding a shirt with the words "Baby McAfee" and a sign that reads, "Fall is in the air and we have exciting news to share. May 2023."

"So after about 150 shots, a surgery, a transfer, countless blood tests, waiting on embryos, genetic testing, hoping for a big fat positive on that pee stick," Samantha wrote. {And so much support from family and close friends. It’s been a team effort for sure. We are beyond happy and blessed to announce our double rainbow baby!

"Dear women and couples trying and battling, I hope this isn’t a trigger but rather serves as hope. Hope that you too can over come the battle of infertility. You will be parents! And remember that after a storm, a rainbow can occur."