Shark Pushes California Woman Out Of Water: 'I Saw It Clamp On My Leg'

50-year-old Lyn Jutronich was taking her usual morning swim along the coast of Del Mar just North of San Diego when she was bitten by a shark. According to CTV News, "the shark rammed her hard out of the water" as she watched it bite into her leg.

"I felt a huge, like a really hard hit right, I don't know how else to say this, like right between my legs and it pushed me, it hurt and it pushed me up and out of the water," Jutronich told KGTV, "I saw it clamp on my leg so I don't know if I saw it bite my leg or if I saw it after it bit my leg, but I definitely saw the mouth." KGTV mentioned that Jutronich's friend saw the shark flinging her around in the water and brought Jutronich to shore where paramedics were already waiting. Jutronich did not have to fend off the shark. She told KGTV that the shark shook her only once "like a dog" and was on its way.

Jutronich is in the hospital being treated for leg wounds sustained from the shark attack as scientists work to identify the type of shark that bit her.