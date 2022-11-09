This Ohio Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State

Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Ohio bakery.

Eat This, Not That! recently compiled a list of the best cupcakes in every state. Here was the methodology behind their selections:

"We've partnered with Yelp to find the best cupcake in every state. To create this list, Yelp identified businesses in the restaurants and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'cupcake.' These spots were then ranked using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'cupcake.' Using Yelp's list of best cupcake shops, we combed through the reviews to find the specific cupcake that tops the charts at each establishment."

If you're looking for the best cupcake in Ohio, they suggest trying out the Apple Pie Cupcake at Twist Cupcakery in Dayton. Here's what they had to say about it:

"You would be hard-pressed to find anything less than a five-star review on Twist Cupcakery's Yelp page, and for good reason. Located in downtown Dayton, this unassuming joint churns out unique flavors like peanut butter Oreo and the popular apple pie cupcake."