WATCH: Fiery Blaze Forces Chicago Firefighters Off Roof Of Burning House

An "extra-alarm" fire in Logan Square forced firefighters to exit from the roof after working to fight the intense blaze. According to ABC7, it took 125 total firefighters to get the large house fire under control. Homeowner Wayne Thompson and his family were home when their smoke detector went off on the second floor porch, leaving the family little time to escape the house before flames began to "race" through each story.

"I open the back door and it just it was just blazing," Thompson shared with ABC7, "I hit the ground and I tried to kick the door closed but I couldn't get it I couldn't get it ."

ACB7 mentioned that Thompson, his wife, and their dog were able to escape the scene with no injuries. Thompson's great uncle who was also inside of the house when the blaze began was taken to the hospital and has been reported to be in good condition. Despite being lucky to be alive, Thompson is in shock about the condition of his home that has been in his family for 30 years.