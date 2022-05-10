Have You Been To The Best Sandwich Shop In Missouri?

The best sandwich in Missouri can be found at a quant little cafe in the city. The name pays homage to the owners mother. This sandwich shop staple is able to smoke just about any meat to the customers' liking, and there is never a shortage of flavor.

According to a list put together by Thrillist, the best sandwich shop in all of Missouri is Nora's. Nora's, located downtown St. Louis, is known for their pork loin that they smoke specially in-house. They offer a variety of smoked meats including the popular Hangover Club sandwich that features three different types of meat stacked high and flavored to perfection.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about Nora's:

"Named for the proprietor's mother, Nora's quaint coffee shop vibe belies its big flavors, loading up soft hoagie rolls with pork loin smoked in-house over applewood (plus caramelized onions, applesauce, bacon & brie) to create the gloriously melty For Pete's Sake -- an exclamation one could envision one's mother uttering upon enjoying such a feast. Of course, there's also the smoked turkey, genoa salami, bacon & provolone Hangover Club, so it's not like they don't also know how to party. And make singularly tasty sandwiches."

