Here's Where To Get The Best Ice Cream Sundae In Phoenix

By Ginny Reese

November 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

There's nothing like a classic ice cream sundae! In fact, they're so good that there is an entire day dedicated to the frozen treat. November 11th is National Sundae Day, and there's no better way to celebrate than by getting the best sundae in the city.

Yelp contains a list of the best ice cream sundaes in the city.

According to the list, the best sundae in Phoenix comes from Soda Jerk. The eatery has tons of great reviews. One Yelp user wrote:

"SO MUCH FUN and SO DELICIOUS!!!! The staff are amazing, the product of ice cream is so rich and creamy, super delicious... Fantastic menu of over the top milkshake recipes you will never imagine in 1000 years they have! If it is your birthday, this is the place place to go out to after a nice dinner! They also have a secret escape room if you should be so lucky to make reservations for! You won't be disappointed!"

Here are the top ten places in Phoenix to get an ice cream sundae:

  1. Soda Jerk
  2. Bruster's Real Ice Cream
  3. The Yard Milkshake Bar
  4. Churn
  5. Sweet Republic
  6. Peace Cream
  7. Handel's North Scottsdale
  8. MacAlpine's Diner & Soda Fountain (Temporarily closed)
  9. Fatty Daddy's
  10. Dessert in Desert

Check out the full list of the city's best sundaes on Yelp's website.

