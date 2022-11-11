Here's Where To Get The Best Ice Cream Sundae In Tucson

By Ginny Reese

November 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

There's nothing like a classic ice cream sundae! In fact, they're so good that there is an entire day dedicated to the frozen treat. November 11th is National Sundae Day, and there's no better way to celebrate than by getting the best sundae in the city.

Yelp contains a list of the best ice cream sundaes in the city.

According to the list, the best sundae in Tucson comes from The Screamery Handcrafted Ice Cream on Speedway Blvd. The eatery has tons of great reviews. One Yelp user wrote:

"I would 100% recommend this place. This place is so delicious. It has amazing ice cream. I saw nothing but good reviews about this place and I figured I'd give it a try. But now I definitely am hooked after trying it. I really like that the fact that they make their own ice cream. And they also have really good flavors and a variety of them. It was so hard not to just buy it all. I definitely will be coming back here because it even taste better than Cold Stone honestly. And it's a local ice cream shop which is a plus."

Here are the top ten places in Tucson to get an ice cream sundae:

  1. The Screamery Handcrafted Ice Cream (Speedway Blvd)
  2. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
  3. Desert Dream Ice Cream (Temporarily Closed)
  4. Dairy Queen Store
  5. The Screamery Handcrafted Ice Cream (Houghton Rd)
  6. Culver's
  7. Brushfire Ice Creamery
  8. HUB Ice Cream Factory
  9. Licks Ice Cream & Coffee
  10. The Screamery Handcrafted Ice Cream (Pavillions Dr)

Check out the full list of the city's best sundaes on Yelp's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.