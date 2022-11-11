Here's Where To Get The Best Ice Cream Sundae In Tucson

There's nothing like a classic ice cream sundae! In fact, they're so good that there is an entire day dedicated to the frozen treat. November 11th is National Sundae Day, and there's no better way to celebrate than by getting the best sundae in the city.

Yelp contains a list of the best ice cream sundaes in the city.

According to the list, the best sundae in Tucson comes from The Screamery Handcrafted Ice Cream on Speedway Blvd. The eatery has tons of great reviews. One Yelp user wrote:

"I would 100% recommend this place. This place is so delicious. It has amazing ice cream. I saw nothing but good reviews about this place and I figured I'd give it a try. But now I definitely am hooked after trying it. I really like that the fact that they make their own ice cream. And they also have really good flavors and a variety of them. It was so hard not to just buy it all. I definitely will be coming back here because it even taste better than Cold Stone honestly. And it's a local ice cream shop which is a plus."

Here are the top ten places in Tucson to get an ice cream sundae:

The Screamery Handcrafted Ice Cream (Speedway Blvd) Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Desert Dream Ice Cream (Temporarily Closed) Dairy Queen Store The Screamery Handcrafted Ice Cream (Houghton Rd) Culver's Brushfire Ice Creamery HUB Ice Cream Factory Licks Ice Cream & Coffee The Screamery Handcrafted Ice Cream (Pavillions Dr)

Check out the full list of the city's best sundaes on Yelp's website.