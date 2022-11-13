Christina Aguilera's Documentary Will Explore Her Personal Life & Career

Christina Aguilera is getting her own documentary that will take a deep dive into her music career and her personal life. The documentary will be produced by TIME Studios and Roc Nation.

"Christina Aguilera is one of the most iconic artists of our time, whose music has inspired millions of people around the world," the film's director Ting Poo said in a statement. "I am truly honored to tell the story of the person behind the music because I know it will equally inspire.”

According to a press release, Augilera has been quietly documenting her life for the past 18 months throughout her various performances, travels, and life events. “We are beyond excited to extend our creative partnership with Roc Nation through this film. Christina has been such an enduring talent and inimitable entertainer throughout the years. Hers is truly one of the great voices of our time, and this is the perfect moment for her story to be told,” said TIME Studios Co-Head of Documentary Loren Hammonds. “We are incredibly honored that she has chosen to work with TIME Studios and Roc Nation to finally share her truth with the world.”

The press release also promises "the documentary will open up her personal archive for a wildly creative look into the past and present, from her early days as a pre-teen Disney star to her current recognition as an international icon with one of music’s most celebrated voices. Featuring never-before-seen footage and exclusive behind-closed-door moments, the film will dive deep into the personal and professional life of Christina, offering a portrait of the artist, mother, and entertainer as she reflects on her multi-decade career fighting for creative freedom and gender equality."