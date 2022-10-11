Christina Aguilera Reveals Special Plan For 20th Anniversary Of 'Stripped'

Aguilera was recently involved in headlines with fellow 2000s pop star Britney Spears. The vocalist reportedly unfollowed Spears on Instagram following a controversial post that body-shamed her dancers. Britney shared a photo of a quote that read "I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people," along with her usual long captions. Part of the lengthy caption read, "I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small.”

Britney later responded to the backlash and offered an apology to Aguilera. “By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!! I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!!” Britney wrote the day after the controversy made headlines. “By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!”