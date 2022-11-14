1 Fan Arrested, 33 Ejected From Michigan Stadium During Wolverine Win

One fan was arrested Saturday (November 12) during Michigan football's game against Nebraska, according to police. In addition, 33 other people were ejected from the stadium.

The arrest was for disorderly conduct, according to information from the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security. As for the 33 ejections, three were for disorderly conduct, one was for alcohol-related reasons, one was for illegal entry and 28 were for violations of stadium rules.

Huron Valley Ambulance paramedics also provided 22 patients with first aid, including nine for alcohol-related reasons, according to police. Six people ended up being taken to the emergency room, five of which were due to alcohol.

This isn't the first time a slew of fans have been ejected from Michigan games. In fact, the previous home game against Michigan State set the season high with 40 ejections. On the other hand, the lowest number of ejections was seen during the Hawaii game on September 19. 8 people were ejected and two were arrested during that game.

As for what happened on the field, the Wolverines defeated visiting Cornhuskers 34-3. Michigan football is set to return this weekend (Saturday, November 19) for their final home game against the University of Illinois.