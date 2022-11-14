Deshaun Watson's Status Revealed

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was officially cleared to practice on Monday (November 14) amid the near conclusion of his 11-game suspension, the Associated Press reports.

Watson will be allowed to practice before officially being cleared to play in Week 13 when the Browns face his former team, the Houston Texans, at NRG Stadium.

Earlier this month, general manager Andrew Berry announced that Watson would take over as the Browns' starting quarterback once his suspension concluded via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

In August, Watson's suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy was extended to 11 games and a $5 million fine was implemented following a settlement between the National Football League and NFL Players Association, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported at the time.