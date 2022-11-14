Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.

Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.

Bündchen had previously posed alongside Valente and his brothers Pedro and Giu during a shoot for Dust Magazine in 2021 and had shared a post calling the Valente brothers "Awesome teachers" while training in jiu-jitsu in February 2022.