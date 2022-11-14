Ohio Man Dies After Two Planes Collide At Dallas Airshow

By Taylor Linzinmeir

November 14, 2022

Single-engine aircraft in the bright sky against the backdrop of a thundercloud. Concept of air show, aerobatic flying, plane crash
Photo: Getty Images

An Ohio man is dead following an aerial demonstration crash in Dallas, according to WCPO-9 News.

Major Curtis J. Rowe died Saturday (November 12) after he and his fellow crew members collided with another plane at the Dallas Executive Airport. The accident took place at 1:25 p.m. during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue. Five additional people were killed in the incident.

Two vintage military aircrafts, a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a P-63 Kingcobra, collided in mid-air during the demonstration. Rowe had volunteered as a crew member to fly the vintage Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, the larger of the two planes, for the Commemorative Air Force.

One FOX-4 News viewer took a video of the crash, which you can watch below.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT.

Rowe had been a part of the Ohio Wing Civil Air Patrol for more than 30 years. "Curt touched the lives of thousands of his fellow Civil Air Patrol members, especially when flying cadets during hundreds of orientation flights over the course of his service," friend Peter K. Bowden said.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson told ABC News there were no injuries to any spectators or people in the crowd.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.