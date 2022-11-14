Ohio Man Dies After Two Planes Collide At Dallas Airshow
By Taylor Linzinmeir
November 14, 2022
An Ohio man is dead following an aerial demonstration crash in Dallas, according to WCPO-9 News.
Major Curtis J. Rowe died Saturday (November 12) after he and his fellow crew members collided with another plane at the Dallas Executive Airport. The accident took place at 1:25 p.m. during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue. Five additional people were killed in the incident.
Two vintage military aircrafts, a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a P-63 Kingcobra, collided in mid-air during the demonstration. Rowe had volunteered as a crew member to fly the vintage Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, the larger of the two planes, for the Commemorative Air Force.
One FOX-4 News viewer took a video of the crash, which you can watch below.
WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT.
⚠️ GRAPHIC VIDEO: A mid-air collision involving two planes near the Dallas Executive Airport, today. The accident took place during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow at 1:25 p.m., according to Dallas Fire-Rescue. A @FOX4 viewer took this video. @FOX4 is working for more details. pic.twitter.com/jdA6Cpb9Ot— David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) November 12, 2022
Rowe had been a part of the Ohio Wing Civil Air Patrol for more than 30 years. "Curt touched the lives of thousands of his fellow Civil Air Patrol members, especially when flying cadets during hundreds of orientation flights over the course of his service," friend Peter K. Bowden said.
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson told ABC News there were no injuries to any spectators or people in the crowd.