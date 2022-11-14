Ohio Man Dies After Two Planes Collide At Dallas Airshow

An Ohio man is dead following an aerial demonstration crash in Dallas, according to WCPO-9 News.

Major Curtis J. Rowe died Saturday (November 12) after he and his fellow crew members collided with another plane at the Dallas Executive Airport. The accident took place at 1:25 p.m. during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue. Five additional people were killed in the incident.

Two vintage military aircrafts, a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a P-63 Kingcobra, collided in mid-air during the demonstration. Rowe had volunteered as a crew member to fly the vintage Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, the larger of the two planes, for the Commemorative Air Force.

One FOX-4 News viewer took a video of the crash, which you can watch below.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT.