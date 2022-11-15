Chase Young's Status Determined: Report
By Jason Hall
November 15, 2022
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young is reportedly expected to make his return from a torn ACL he experienced late in the 2021 NFL season, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter early Tuesday (November 15) morning.
"Sources: Chase Young — the former No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft who was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year — is expected to be activated this week to play Sunday in his first game since tearing his ACL and MCL in a game against the Buccaneers last November. A boost for Wash D," Schefter tweeted.
Young suffered a torn ACL on November 14, nine games into his second NFL season.
The former Ohio State standout was selected by Washington at No. 2 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and had a breakout first season, winning the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award and earning a Pro Bowl selection.
Young recorded 44 tackles and 7.5 sacks in 2020, as well as 26 tackles and 1.5 sacks in nine games in 2021 prior to the injury.
The Maryland native was one of college football's most decorated defensive players during his final season at Ohio State, finishing as a Heisman Trophy finalist and winning Big Ten Male Athlete of the Year, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Chuck Bendarik Award, among numerous other national and position awards.
News of Young's potential return comes hours after the Commanders upset the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, 32-21, on Monday Night Football.
Washington has won four of its last five games after starting the 2022 season with a 1-4 record and is currently half a game out of the seventh and final NFC playoff spot.