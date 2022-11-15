Chase Young's Status Determined: Report

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young is reportedly expected to make his return from a torn ACL he experienced late in the 2021 NFL season, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter early Tuesday (November 15) morning.

"Sources: Chase Young — the former No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft who was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year — is expected to be activated this week to play Sunday in his first game since tearing his ACL and MCL in a game against the Buccaneers last November. A boost for Wash D," Schefter tweeted.

Young suffered a torn ACL on November 14, nine games into his second NFL season.